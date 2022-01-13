Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Boyden’s New Interim Management Website Reveals Extraordinary Commercial Outcomes

Boyden’s New Interim Management Website Reveals Extraordinary Commercial Outcomes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Portal provides insight into the role of interim executives, championing the challenges of the pandemic for public, private and private-equity backed businesses

Boyden Interim Management Website

Boyden launches revamped webpages

Boyden launches revamped webpages

Lisa Farmer & Georg Larch

Boyden Interim Management Global Co-Leaders: Lisa Farmer, Managing Partner UK & Ireland, and Georg Larch, Managing Partner, Germany

Boyden Interim Management Global Co-Leaders: Lisa Farmer, Managing Partner UK & Ireland, and Georg Larch, Managing Partner, Germany

London / Germany, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, launches a new interim management website highlighting the significant role of interim executives in post-pandemic recovery, digital transformation and global growth.

“Organisations are struggling to reskill the capabilities of their existing workforce fast enough to meet changing needs,” commented Lisa Farmer, Global Co-Leader, Interim Management and Managing Partner, United Kingdom & Ireland. “We are committed to helping clients worldwide achieve their goals in complex and challenging markets, by providing world-class, highly experienced interim executives to deliver meticulously defined outcomes.”

The portal provides insight into the senior-level, hands-on strategic consulting and implementation work, specialist content and resources for interim executives.

“The need for rapid and sometimes remote understanding of a client’s business, particularly with covid restrictions, is boosting the use of interim executives, alongside sector transformation, technical advances and shifts in market opportunity,” added Georg Larch, Global Co-Leader, Interim Management and Managing Partner, Germany. “Throughout 2022, we expect more international demand and use of interim executives while the right leader can be found through executive search”.

Boyden identifies the right interim executives to help clients in, for example:

  • Preparation for merger, acquisition or sale
  • Preparing a private equity portfolio company for sale
  • Driving through operational efficiencies
  • Managing the business through crisis, change, transformation or turnaround activities
  • Major programmes and projects such as ERP changes
  • Analysis and blueprint for corporate functions to ensure a ‘fit for purpose’ team, strategy, process and plan

Boyden Interim is distinctive in providing sector specialisation and consistent, cross-border capabilities to clients worldwide, often delivered through collaborative search, leadership consulting and interim colleagues. The global interim team has grown in response to a surge in client demand throughout the pandemic, particularly in the industrial, technology, financial services, healthcare & life sciences, private equity & venture capital and social impact sectors.

Boyden is driving a greater understanding of what this talent demographic can deliver, particularly for private equity portfolios. “Private equity has evolved and developed, both geographically and in terms of sophistication,” comments Anita Pouplard, Global Practice Leader, Private Equity & Venture Capital Practice and Managing Partner, France. “Understanding of interim talent is high in Europe, where this expertise evolved, with the US and particularly Asia planning greater use of interim managers in the near future[1]”. Interim executives with ESG skills are particularly valuable, with ESG a consistent theme for limited partners, interims and the private equity market as a whole: 78% of limited partners consider ESG factors when investing in private equity funds[2].

About Boyden Interim Management

Boyden currently provides interim management expertise from offices across Europe, Canada and Australia through specialist interim consultants. This team works closely with colleagues in executive search and leadership consulting to deliver the right outcomes to clients in publicly-quoted organisations, private companies, social enterprises, family-run and private equity-backed businesses. Boyden’s interim executives are a select pool well known to the firm, and considered to be among the top performers in the market. These highly qualified executives have significant expertise, deliver immediate value and cover all C-suite and director level roles. Boyden ranks as a 2021 leading interim service provider at Platinum level, by the Institute of Interim Management (IIM). For more, visit https://www.boyden.com/interim-management/.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

 

[1] https://www.boyden.com/media/talent-led-transformation-in-a-post-pandemic-world-21330238/index.html?page=8#pager

 

[2] According to Acuity Knowledge Partners, https://www.acuitykp.com/blog/esg-trends-in-private-equity

Attachments

  • Boyden Interim Management Website
  • Lisa Farmer & Georg Larch 
CONTACT: Chris Swee, Global Head of Marketing
Boyden
9147470172
cswee@boyden.com

Lisa Farmer, Global Co-Leader, Interim Management, Managing Partner, United Kingdom & Ireland
Boyden
lisa.farmer@boyden.com

Georg Larch, Boyden Global Co-Leader, Interim Management Managing Partner, Germany
Boyden
larch@boydeninterim.de

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.