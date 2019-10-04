BP taps Bernard Looney as next CEO, Dudley to retire in 2020

British oil major BP said on Friday upstream business head Bernard Looney will succeed Bob Dudley as chief executive officer when he retires next year after holding the role for nearly a decade.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
