BPM Lands on North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work List for 17th Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BPM LLP, one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has been named to the North Bay Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” list for the 17th consecutive year. Of the 100 companies listed, BPM is one of only four to accomplish this.

The annual “Best Places to Work” list recognizes exceptional employers in the North Bay and highlights best workplace practices. BPM is one of a select few companies to make the list every year since the North Bay Business Journal began the award program. Winners will be celebrated during a Sept. 14 event at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

“BPM places an emphasis on cultivating a strong workplace that enables all colleagues to achieve the highest level of success, and our North Bay team continues to ‘walk the talk’ fostering a diverse, inclusive and productive environment,” said BPM North Bay Partner-in-Charge Michelle Muth Ausburn. “We’ve had an active year in the North Bay – highlighted by our combination with Elliott CPA – and together, we continue to lead with our brand promise: ‘Because People Matter.’ We are thrilled to see that our hard work and perseverance continue to be seen and recognized by our colleagues and the North Bay community.”

Earlier this year, BPM announced a combination with Santa Rosa-based Elliott CPA Group Inc., expanding its presence in the North Bay and broadening its relationships within the community. The combination strengthened the firm’s client service offerings and deepened its industry expertise. Additionally, in April 2022, Christopher Thomas was selected to the North Bay Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40” awards list, further highlighting BPM’s North Bay impact.

This achievement continues BPM’s outstanding run as the firm of choice for clients operating in the region and stands as a testament to its “Because People Matter” commitment. In 2022 alone, the firm is ranked #21 on Vault’s 2023 “Accounting 25” rankings and #38 on Accounting Today’s “Top 100 Firms” list. BPM was recognized as a ClearlyRated 2022 Best of Accounting Award winner for the seventh consecutive year based on its client service excellence. The firm also placed #7 on the San Francisco Business Times’ “Largest Accounting Firms in the Greater Bay Area” list.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States. With a global team of more than 900 colleagues, we help clients succeed around the world. Now certified as a B Corporation, BPM offers a cross-functional approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit our website.

