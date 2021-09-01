Breaking News
Brad R. Blake Joins The Millennia Companies® as Chief Information Officer

Blake to design and implement a strategy that meets the enterprise’s technological infrastructure and support needs

Brad R. Blake, Chief Information Officer, The Millennia Companies®

Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) today announced that Brad R. Blake has joined the company as Chief Information Officer.

In his role, Blake will design and implement an information technology strategy that meets the enterprise’s complex infrastructure and support needs.

“Brad’s ability to innovate and use technology to align functions will allow us to provide high-quality support to our residents and employees,” said Lee J. Felgar, Chief Operating Officer at Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. “An accomplished leader, he will deliver best-in-class technology solutions that achieve operational excellence.” 

With more than 24 years of experience, including eight in the real estate industry, Blake has led organizational transformation through the strategic adoption and management of information technology solutions at organizations such as large hospitals and health care systems.

“Having extensive experience in strategy, leadership and management, Brad is positioned to drive efficiency and optimize the company’s performance in the near-term,” said Frank T. Sinito, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Millennia. “He will also propel our strategy forward so that we are well equipped to excel in an ever-changing digital environment.”

A native of Boston, Blake received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Trinity College. He completed intensive training courses to receive technical certifications from Boston University and earned an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

About The Millennia Companies®

In 1995, Frank T. Sinito founded The Millennia Companies®, a high-performance business enterprise with a strong sense of mission to enrich lives. Millennia operates in a closely aligned set of sectors including real estate development and property management, and its portfolio includes more than 275 multifamily residential communities in 26 states – over 100 apartment developments have undergone transformative rehabilitations. In 2020, Affordable Housing Finance ranked Millennia #1 on the list of Top 10 Companies Completing Substantial Rehabilitations and #4 on the list of Top 50 Affordable Housing Owners; and Multi-Housing News ranked Millennia #18 on the list of Top Multifamily Development Firms.

