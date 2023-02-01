The Monmouth County municipality selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline operations and constituent services

Bradley Beach, New Jersey, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Bradley Beach, New Jersey where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The city recently partnered with GovPilot, a Manasquan, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Bradley Beach are working with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents and visitors to the picturesque shorefront municipality whose population can swell to 30,000 during the summer months.

Bradley Beach is initially utilizing GovPilot to digitize forms and processes for Business Registration, Certificates of Continued Occupancy, Construction Permits, Dog Licenses, Fire Prevention, Open Public Records Requests, Work Orders, and non-emergency constituent concern reporting among other uses.

The municipality has deployed GovPilot’s Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the township website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available to residents on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

Mayor Larry Fox said, “I encourage residents to download the GovAlert app on their phones and help us improve Bradley Beach by reporting issues that they come across so we can address them quickly. Digital government services are essential to cost effective public safety and services, and we aim to be responsive to our residents.”

“We have been thrilled to work with GovPilot thus far. The digital processes that we’ve been able to make available both to our residents and to our staff have made a huge difference in convenience and efficiency. It has completely transformed our construction department.”, said Pamela Valentine, a Construction Department Permit Tech.

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, “We are excited to work with Bradley Beach on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Bradley Beach.”

