Bradmer Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BMR.H) (“Bradmer” or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2018 financial results.

Financial Results

Amounts in US dollars, unless specified otherwise, and results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded a net loss of $273,000 or $0.014 per common share based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726 during the three month period, compared to a net loss of $33,000 or $0.002 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726.

General and administrative expenses were $280,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $28,000 in the same quarter of the prior year. Major expenses in 2018 consisted of legal fees of $253,000, consulting fees of $14,200, filing fees of $6,300, audit fees of $2,900 and directors and officers’ liability insurance premiums of $2,500. In 2017 major expenses consisted of consulting fees of $13,600, legal fees of $6,000, audit fees of $2,800 and directors and officers’ liability insurance premiums of $2,400.

The main reason for the increased net loss in 2018 is the $247,000 increase in legal fees related to the ongoing work on the reverse takeover transaction.

Cash financed Bradmer’s operational activities for the three months ended March 31, 2018. At March 31, 2018, the Company had a working capital deficiency of $56,000, compared to working capital of $218,000 at December 31, 2017. Bradmer had available cash of $266,000 (CDN $344,000) as at March 31, 2018, compared to cash of $319,000 (CDN $400,000) as at December 31, 2017. The $53,000 decrease in cash was due to the $273,000 net loss partially offset by the $222,000 decrease in non-cash working capital.

As at May 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, the Company had 19,659,726 common shares and options to purchase 1,950,000 common shares outstanding.

Additional information about Bradmer, including the MD&A and financial results may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

March 31, December 31, Notes 2018 2017 Assets Current assets Cash $ 266,440 $ 318,879 Amounts receivable 4,070 2,515 Prepaid expenses 1,195 1,259 Total assets $ 271,705 $ 322,653 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency) Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10 $ 327,873 $ 104,860 Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency) Share capital 6 1,780,830 1,830,372 Contributed surplus 1,967,872 2,022,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income 766,194 662,594 Deficit (4,571,064) (4,297,791) Total shareholders’ equity (deficiency) (56,168) 217,793 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 271,705 $ 322,653

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended March 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

2018 2017 Expenses General and administrative $ 279,730 $ 28,199 Other (income) loss Interest (28) (27) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (6,429) 5,148 Loss for the period $ (273,273) $ (33,320) Other comprehensive income (loss) 103,600 (30,798) Comprehensive loss for the period $ (169,673) $ (64,118) Loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.014) $ (0.002) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 19,659,726 19,659,726



BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency)

For the three months ended March 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

Accumulated Share capital Other Total Number of Contributed Comprehensive Shareholders’ shares Amount surplus Income Deficit equity (Deficiency) Balance, January 1, 2017 19,659,726 $ 1,710,138 $ 1,889,755 $ 895,332 $ (4,113,501) $ 381,724 Foreign currency translation adjustment – 16,459 18,188 (30,798) – 3,849 Loss for the period – – – – (33,320) (33,320) Balance, March 31, 2017 19,659,726 $ 1,726,597 $ 1,907,943 $ 864,534 $ (4,146,821) $ 352,253 Balance, January 1, 2018 19,659,726 $ 1,830,372 $ 2,022,618 $ 662,594 $ (4,297,791) $ 217,793 Foreign currency translation adjustment – (49,542) (54,746) 103,600 – (688) Loss for the period – – – – (273,273) (273,273) Balance, March 31, 2018 19,659,726 $ 1,780,830 $ 1,967,872 $ 766,194 $ (4,571,064) $ (56,168)

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)