Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Brady Corporation increases its dividend to shareholders for the 35th consecutive year

Brady Corporation increases its dividend to shareholders for the 35th consecutive year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On September 14, 2020, Brady Corporation’s (NYSE: BRC) Board of Directors approved an increase in the annual dividend to shareholders of the Company’s Class A Common Stock from $0.87 per share to $0.88 per share.  A quarterly dividend to shareholders of the Company’s Class A Common Stock of $0.22 per share will be paid on October 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2020.  This dividend represents the 35th consecutive annual increase in dividends.  

At the Board of Directors meeting on September 14, 2020, the Board also approved an amendment to the Company’s bylaws to permit virtual shareholder meetings.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places.  Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software.  Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries.  Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2019, employed approximately 6,100 people in its worldwide businesses.  Brady’s fiscal 2019 sales were approximately $1.16 billion.  Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC.  More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.

For More Information Contact:
Investor Contact:  Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887
Media Contact:  Kate Venne (414) 358-5176

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.