Sales for the quarter increased 2.9 percent. Organic sales increased 2.7 percent.

Gross profit margin increased to 51.7 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 48.1 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Diluted EPS increased 22.8 percent to $0.97 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.79 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* increased 19.0 percent to $1.00 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.84 in the same quarter of the prior year.

During the quarter ended October 31, 2023, we returned $25.5 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Quarter Ended October 31, 2023 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 increased 2.9 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 2.7 percent, an increase of 1.5 percent from foreign currency translation and a decrease of 1.3 percent from the divestiture of one business in the prior fiscal year as well as the divestiture of another non-core business in the current quarter. Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 were $332.0 million compared to $322.6 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 1.4 percent in the Americas & Asia and increased 6.0 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 3.3 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales increase of 1.4 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes increased 18.0 percent to $59.4 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 compared to $50.3 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2023, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $2.4 million, was $61.8 million, an increase of 14.4 percent compared to the first quarter of last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $3.6 million, was $54.0 million.

Net income for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 was $47.2 million compared to $39.4 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.97 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.79 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 was $49.1 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 was $1.00. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $42.2 million, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $0.84.

Commentary:

“Our investments in our salesforce and in research and development are paying off as we launched an exciting new printer this quarter and have set the stage for continued future growth,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. “Our Americas and Asia region performed particularly well with another quarter of organic sales growth and significant improvement in segment profit. We continue to identify opportunities to further integrate our businesses, to support continued growth through the application of our best go-to-market strategies in key geographies and to further simplify our global businesses, which we believe positions us for future success.”

“Brady is financially strong and continues to generate significant cash flow. This quarter, we grew organic sales by 2.7 percent and we grew GAAP diluted earnings per share by 22.8 percent,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “We also returned $25.5 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks this quarter. We believe we are well-positioned for the future with a strong balance sheet which provides opportunities to drive continued shareholder value.”

Fiscal 2024 Guidance:

The Company’s GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2024 remains unchanged at $3.70 to $3.95 per share, and the Company’s Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2024 also remains unchanged at $3.85 to $4.10 per share.

The other assumptions included in our fiscal 2024 guidance are effectively unchanged. We expect a full-year income tax rate of approximately 22 percent, depreciation and amortization expense ranging from $32 to $34 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $75 million, which are inclusive of $55 million related to the conversion of previously leased manufacturing facilities. Our fiscal 2024 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of October 31, 2023 and assumes continued economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2023, employed approximately 5,600 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2023 sales were approximately $1.33 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items, Net Income Excluding Certain Items, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials, labor and freight as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic or other pandemics; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2023.

These uncertainties may cause Brady’s actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For More Information:

Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887

Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended October 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 331,983 $ 322,569 Cost of goods sold 160,264 167,305 Gross margin 171,719 155,264 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,702 13,933 Selling, general and administrative 96,287 89,945 Total operating expenses 111,989 103,878 Operating income 59,730 51,386 Other income (expense): Investment and other income (expense) 438 (157 ) Interest expense (766 ) (894 ) Income before income taxes 59,402 50,335 Income tax expense 12,161 10,894 Net income $ 47,241 $ 39,441 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.79 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.96 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.77 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 48,505 49,868 Diluted 48,811 50,090

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,352 $ 151,532 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,923 and $8,467, respectively 179,970 184,420 Inventories 166,916 177,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,827 11,790 Total current assets 535,065 524,820 Property, plant and equipment—net 143,792 142,149 Goodwill 583,702 592,646 Other intangible assets 58,774 62,096 Deferred income taxes 14,931 15,716 Operating lease assets 26,860 29,688 Other assets 20,289 22,142 Total $ 1,383,413 $ 1,389,257 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 79,512 $ 79,855 Accrued compensation and benefits 57,566 71,470 Taxes, other than income taxes 14,249 13,575 Accrued income taxes 17,970 12,582 Current operating lease liabilities 13,225 14,726 Other current liabilities 69,172 65,828 Total current liabilities 251,694 258,036 Long-term debt 52,267 49,716 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,483 16,217 Other liabilities 69,977 74,369 Total liabilities 388,421 398,338 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 44,868,082 and 45,008,724 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 352,421 351,771 Retained earnings 1,057,773 1,021,870 Treasury stock—6,393,405 and 6,252,763 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (300,467 ) (290,209 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (115,283 ) (93,061 ) Total stockholders’ equity 994,992 990,919 Total $ 1,383,413 $ 1,389,257

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 47,241 $ 39,441 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,466 8,665 Stock-based compensation expense 4,163 2,958 Deferred income taxes (2,225 ) (1,705 ) Other 1,137 (383 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,205 ) (627 ) Inventories 6,152 (9,582 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,488 ) (2,563 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,725 ) (14,150 ) Income taxes 5,757 5,945 Net cash provided by operating activities 62,273 27,999 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,279 ) (3,861 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,279 ) (3,861 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (11,338 ) (11,376 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,598 349 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (2,333 ) (1,504 ) Purchase of treasury stock (14,121 ) (12,070 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 38,551 36,000 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (36,000 ) (32,000 ) Other 1,149 66 Net cash used in financing activities (21,494 ) (20,535 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,680 ) (3,201 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 23,820 402 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 151,532 114,069 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 175,352 $ 114,471

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2023 2022 NET SALES Americas & Asia $ 221,626 $ 218,495 Europe & Australia 110,357 104,074 Total $ 331,983 $ 322,569 SALES INFORMATION Americas & Asia Organic 3.3 % 4.0 % Currency — % (1.4 )% Divestiture (1.9 )% — % Total 1.4 % 2.6 % Europe & Australia Organic 1.4 % 12.8 % Currency 4.6 % (17.0 )% Total 6.0 % (4.2 )% Total Company Organic 2.7 % 6.9 % Currency 1.5 % (6.6 )% Divestiture (1.3 )% — % Total 2.9 % 0.3 % SEGMENT PROFIT Americas & Asia $ 49,897 $ 41,145 Europe & Australia 16,744 16,758 Total $ 66,641 $ 57,903 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES Americas & Asia 22.5 % 18.8 % Europe & Australia 15.2 % 16.1 % Total 20.1 % 18.0 % Three months ended October 31, 2023 2022 Total segment profit $ 66,641 $ 57,903 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (6,911 ) (6,517 ) Investment and other income (expense) 438 (157 ) Interest expense (766 ) (894 ) Income before income taxes $ 59,402 $ 50,335