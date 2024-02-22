Sales for the quarter decreased 1.1 percent. Organic sales increased 1.6 percent, foreign currency translation increased sales 0.8 percent and divestitures decreased sales 3.5 percent.

Gross profit margin increased to 50.2 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 48.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Diluted EPS increased 18.4 percent to $0.90 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.76 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* increased 14.8 percent to $0.93 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.81 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $36.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $29.4 million in the second quarter of last year.

The low end of the Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share guidance was raised for the full year ending July 31, 2024 from the previous range of $3.70 to $3.95 to the new range of $3.80 to $3.95 on a GAAP basis, and was raised from the previous range of $3.85 to $4.10 to the new range of $3.95 to $4.10, excluding after-tax amortization expense.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Quarter Ended January 31, 2024 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 decreased 1.1 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 1.6 percent, an increase of 0.8 percent from foreign currency translation, and a decrease of 3.5 percent from divestitures. Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 were $322.6 million compared to $326.2 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales decreased 3.8 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 4.5 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 1.2 percent in the Americas & Asia and organic sales growth of 2.5 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes increased 15.1 percent to $55.8 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2024, compared to $48.5 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $2.4 million, was $58.2 million, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the second quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 was $43.6 million compared to $38.0 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.90 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $0.76 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 was $45.4 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 was $0.93. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 was $40.5 million, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 was $0.81.

Six-Month Period Ended January 31, 2024 Financial Results:

Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 increased 0.9 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 2.2 percent, an increase of 1.1 percent from foreign currency translation and a decrease of 2.4 percent from divestitures. Sales for the six months ended January 31, 2024 were $654.6 million compared to $648.8 million in the same period last year. By region, sales decreased 1.2 percent in the Americas & Asia and increased 5.3 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 2.3 percent in the Americas & Asia and organic sales growth of 2.0 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes increased 16.6 percent to $115.2 million for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024, compared to $98.8 million in the same period last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $4.7 million, was $119.9 million, an increase of 13.4 percent compared to the same period of the prior year.

Net income for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 was $90.9 million compared to $77.4 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.86 for the six months ended January 31, 2024, compared to $1.55 in the same period last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2024 was $94.5 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2024 was $1.94. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2023 was $82.7 million, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2023 was $1.65.

Commentary:

“We are delighted with the progress of our reorganization to a regional structure, which we announced in December of 2022. We are realizing operational savings while reinforcing our organization through our investments in R&D and sales and marketing initiatives. Even in this challenging manufacturing environment, we continue to grow with our Europe & Australia region performing particularly well,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. “We believe our pipeline of new products will allow us to grow sales and profit as we integrate our businesses and execute our best go-to-market strategies in each geography. Our financial strength enables us to fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives to position ourselves for future success and increased shareholder value.”

“Brady is financially strong and we once again reported both organic sales growth and profit improvement. This quarter, we grew organic sales by 1.6 percent, we grew GAAP earnings per share by 18.4 percent, and cash flow from operating activities increased to $36.1 million from $29.4 million last year,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “Our capital expenditures increased to $60.8 million through January 31, 2024, which was primarily due to the purchase of a previously leased manufacturing facility. We are still in a net cash position of $95.8 million at January 31, 2024, which provides us with the flexibility to fully fund our organic growth investments, return funds to our shareholders in the form of dividends, and continue to be opportunistic with share buybacks and strategic acquisitions. We believe that our disciplined approach to capital allocation will continue to drive increased shareholder value over the long term.”

Fiscal 2024 Guidance:

The Company raised the low end of its GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2024 from the previous guidance range of $3.70 to $3.95 per share to the new full year guidance range of $3.80 to $3.95 per share. The Company also raised the low end of its Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2024 from the previous range of $3.85 to $4.10 per share to the new full year guidance range of $3.95 to $4.10 per share.

The assumptions included in fiscal 2024 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 22 percent, depreciation and amortization expense ranging from $30 million to $32 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $75 million, which are inclusive of approximately $55 million related to the purchase of previously leased manufacturing facilities. Fiscal 2024 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2024 and assumes continued economic growth.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2023, employed approximately 5,600 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2023 sales were approximately $1.33 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items, Net Income Excluding Certain Items, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials and labor as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; adverse impacts of regional epidemics or global pandemics; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2023.

These uncertainties may cause Brady’s actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 322,624 $ 326,249 $ 654,607 $ 648,818 Cost of goods sold 160,541 169,809 320,805 337,114 Gross margin 162,083 156,440 333,802 311,704 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,832 15,377 32,534 29,310 Selling, general and administrative 91,325 92,282 187,612 182,227 Total operating expenses 108,157 107,659 220,146 211,537 Operating income 53,926 48,781 113,656 100,167 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 2,684 968 3,122 811 Interest expense (790 ) (1,239 ) (1,556 ) (2,133 ) Income before income taxes 55,820 48,510 115,222 98,845 Income tax expense 12,192 10,524 24,353 21,418 Net income $ 43,628 $ 37,986 $ 90,869 $ 77,427 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 1.88 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 1.86 $ 1.55 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 1.86 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 1.85 $ 1.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 48,374 49,745 48,440 49,806 Diluted 48,725 50,009 48,768 50,049

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) January 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,860 $ 151,532 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,531 and $8,467, respectively 185,569 184,420 Inventories 164,944 177,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,147 11,790 Total current assets 506,520 524,820 Property, plant and equipment—net 190,777 142,149 Goodwill 590,535 592,646 Other intangible assets 57,108 62,096 Deferred income taxes 14,899 15,716 Operating lease assets 24,686 29,688 Other assets 23,079 22,142 Total $ 1,407,604 $ 1,389,257 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,114 $ 79,855 Accrued compensation and benefits 56,408 71,470 Taxes, other than income taxes 13,345 13,575 Accrued income taxes 8,228 12,582 Current operating lease liabilities 12,758 14,726 Other current liabilities 66,449 65,828 Total current liabilities 237,302 258,036 Long-term debt 48,090 49,716 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,510 16,217 Other liabilities 70,970 74,369 Total liabilities 368,872 398,338 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 44,792,328 and 45,008,724 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 353,794 351,771 Retained earnings 1,090,045 1,021,870 Treasury stock—6,469,159 and 6,252,763 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (305,714 ) (290,209 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99,941 ) (93,061 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,038,732 990,919 Total $ 1,407,604 $ 1,389,257

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Six months ended January 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 90,869 $ 77,427 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,008 17,117 Stock-based compensation expense 5,263 4,381 Deferred income taxes (3,640 ) (5,234 ) Other 947 (908 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,030 ) 280 Inventories 10,078 (1,287 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,187 ) (3,502 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,754 ) (29,156 ) Income taxes (4,203 ) (1,734 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 98,351 57,384 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (60,832 ) (8,167 ) Other — 11 Net cash used in investing activities (60,832 ) (8,156 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (22,694 ) (22,793 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,366 2,688 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (2,362 ) (1,509 ) Purchase of treasury stock (21,797 ) (17,861 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit agreement 69,145 71,036 Repayment of borrowing on credit agreement (70,771 ) (88,755 ) Other 149 66 Net cash used in financing activities (42,964 ) (57,128 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,227 ) 2,041 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,672 ) (5,859 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 151,532 114,069 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 143,860 $ 108,210

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET SALES Americas & Asia $ 211,643 $ 220,067 $ 433,269 $ 438,562 Europe & Australia 110,981 106,182 221,338 210,256 Total $ 322,624 $ 326,249 $ 654,607 $ 648,818 SALES INFORMATION Americas & Asia Organic 1.2 % 6.9 % 2.3 % 5.4 % Currency 0.1 % (1.0 )% — % (1.2 )% Divestiture (5.1 )% — % (3.5 )% — % Total (3.8 )% 5.9 % (1.2 )% 4.2 % Europe & Australia Organic 2.5 % 5.2 % 2.0 % 8.9 % Currency 2.0 % (8.9 )% 3.3 % (12.8 )% Total 4.5 % (3.7 )% 5.3 % (3.9 )% Total Company Organic 1.6 % 6.3 % 2.2 % 6.6 % Currency 0.8 % (3.7 )% 1.1 % (5.1 )% Divestiture (3.5 )% — % (2.4 )% — % Total (1.1 )% 2.6 % 0.9 % 1.5 % SEGMENT PROFIT Americas & Asia $ 43,895 $ 40,174 $ 93,792 $ 81,319 Europe & Australia 15,054 13,459 31,798 30,217 Total segment profit $ 58,949 $ 53,633 $ 125,590 $ 111,536 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES Americas & Asia 20.7 % 18.3 % 21.6 % 18.5 % Europe & Australia 13.6 % 12.7 % 14.4 % 14.4 % Total 18.3 % 16.4 % 19.2 % 17.2 % Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total segment profit $ 58,949 $ 53,633 $ 125,590 $ 111,536 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (5,023 ) (4,852 ) (11,934 ) (11,369 ) Investment and other income 2,684 968 3,122 811 Interest expense (790 ) (1,239 ) (1,556 ) (2,133 ) Income before income taxes $ 55,820 $ 48,510 $ 115,222 $ 98,845

GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure.

Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items:

Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, “Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items.” This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes to the non-GAAP measure of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items:



Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income before income taxes $ 55,820 $ 48,510 $ 115,222 $ 98,845 Amortization expense 2,364 3,258 4,719 6,889 Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 58,184 $ 51,768 $ 119,941 $ 105,734

Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items:

Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, “Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items.” This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this nonGAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items:

Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income tax expense (GAAP measure) $ 12,192 $ 10,524 $ 24,353 $ 21,418 Amortization expense 548 769 1,094 1,634 Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 12,740 $ 11,293 $ 25,447 $ 23,052

Net Income Excluding Certain Items:

Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, “Net Income Excluding Certain Items.” This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Net Income Excluding Certain Items:

Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (GAAP measure) $ 43,628 $ 37,986 $ 90,869 $ 77,427 Amortization expense 1,816 2,489 3,625 5,255 Net Income Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 45,444 $ 40,475 $ 94,494 $ 82,682

Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items:

Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, “Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items.” This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items (Note that certain amounts will not foot due to rounding):