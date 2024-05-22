Sales for the quarter increased 1.9 percent compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Organic sales increased 4.5 percent, foreign currency decreased sales by 0.3 percent and divestitures decreased sales by 2.3 percent.

Diluted EPS increased 9.4 percent to a record high of $1.05 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.96 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* increased 14.7 percent to a record high of $1.09 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.95 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $171.1 million in the nine months ended April 30, 2024 compared to $129.9 million in the nine months ended April 30, 2023.

Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share guidance was raised for the full year ending July 31, 2024 from the previous range of $3.80 to $3.95 to the new range of $3.93 to $4.00 on a GAAP basis, and was raised from the previous range of $3.95 to $4.10 to the new range of $4.08 to $4.15 on a non-GAAP basis.

MILWAUKEE, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended April 30, 2024.

Quarter Ended April 30, 2024 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 increased 1.9 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 4.5 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percent from foreign currency translation and a decrease of 2.3 percent from divestitures. Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 were $343.4 million compared to $337.1 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 0.9 percent in the Americas & Asia and increased 3.8 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 4.5 percent in the Americas & Asia and organic sales growth of 4.4 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes increased 2.2 percent to $64.4 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024, compared to $63.0 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended April 30, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense in both periods, and removes the $3.8 million pre-tax gain on a divestiture from the same quarter last year, was $66.8 million, an increase of 8.2 percent.

Net income for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 was $50.9 million compared to $48.1 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.05 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $0.96 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 was $52.7 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 was $1.09. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended April 30, 2023 was $47.6 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended April 30, 2023 was $0.95.

Nine-Month Period Ended April 30, 2024 Financial Results:

Sales for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2024 increased 1.2 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 3.0 percent, an increase of 0.6 percent from foreign currency translation and a decrease of 2.4 percent from divestitures. Sales for the nine months ended April 30, 2024 were $998.0 million compared to $985.9 million in the same period last year. By region, sales decreased 0.5 percent in the Americas & Asia and increased 4.7 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 3.0 percent in the Americas & Asia and organic sales growth of 2.8 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes increased 11.0 percent to $179.6 million for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2024, compared to $161.9 million in the same period last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the nine months ended April 30, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense in both periods and removes the $3.8 million pre-tax gain on a divestiture from the same period last year, was $186.7 million, an increase of 11.5 percent compared to the same period of the prior year.

Net income for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2024 was $141.8 million compared to $125.5 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $2.91 for the nine months ended April 30, 2024, compared to $2.51 in the same period last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the nine months ended April 30, 2024 was $147.2 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the nine months ended April 30, 2024 was $3.03. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the nine months ended April 30, 2023 was $130.3 million, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the nine months ended April 30, 2023 was $2.60.

Commentary:

“This quarter we reported all-time record high EPS and strong organic sales growth. Our ongoing investment in research and development continues to add value for our customers and increase organic sales. This quarter we launched several exciting new products that separate us from our competition and complement our current product offering. We remain focused on innovation and on our consistent priorities, which we believe will continue to drive future growth,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. “Both regions performed extremely well this quarter and we are facilitating an increased pace of innovative new product development, which we believe positions us for future success.”

“In addition to our organic revenue growth of 4.5 percent and record EPS this quarter, we also used our strong balance sheet and cash generation to return funds to our shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends. This quarter, we repurchased a total of 863,365 shares for $50.4 million and we returned another $11.2 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “Our balance sheet provides significant opportunities to invest in both organic opportunities and strategic acquisitions in order to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Fiscal 2024 Guidance:

The Company raised its GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2024 from the previous guidance range of $3.80 to $3.95 per share to the new full year guidance range of $3.93 to $4.00 per share. The Company raised its Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2024 from the previous range of $3.95 to $4.10 per share to the new full year guidance range of $4.08 to $4.15 per share.

The assumptions included in fiscal 2024 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 21 percent and depreciation and amortization expense ranging from $30 million to $32 million. Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $75 million, which is inclusive of facility purchase and construction costs of approximately $55 million. Fiscal 2024 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of April 30, 2024 and assumes continued economic growth. Fiscal 2024 guidance does not include the Company’s pending acquisition of Gravotech Holding, which is expected to close by the end of its fiscal year ending July 31, 2024. Excluding acquisition-related costs, Brady expects the acquisition of Gravotech Holding to be immaterial to earnings per share in fiscal 2024.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items, Net Income Excluding Certain Items, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the offer to acquire Gravotech; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed transaction with Gravotech, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the offer that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction; the risk that the proposed offer and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of Brady and Gravotech to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally; increased cost of raw materials and labor as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; adverse impacts of regional epidemics or global pandemics; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2023.

These uncertainties may cause Brady’s actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 343,384 $ 337,116 $ 997,991 $ 985,934 Cost of goods sold 166,357 167,425 487,162 504,539 Gross margin 177,027 169,691 510,829 481,395 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,681 15,715 50,215 45,025 Selling, general and administrative 95,803 90,975 283,415 273,202 Total operating expenses 113,484 106,690 333,630 318,227 Operating income 63,543 63,001 177,199 163,168 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 1,596 785 4,718 1,596 Interest expense (728 ) (753 ) (2,284 ) (2,886 ) Income before income taxes 64,411 63,033 179,633 161,878 Income tax expense 13,521 14,981 37,874 36,399 Net income $ 50,890 $ 48,052 $ 141,759 $ 125,479 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.97 $ 2.94 $ 2.52 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.96 $ 2.91 $ 2.51 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.97 $ 2.92 $ 2.51 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.96 $ 2.90 $ 2.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 48,004 49,653 48,294 49,755 Diluted 48,386 50,001 48,640 50,033

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) April 30, 2024 July 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,458 $ 151,532 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,690 and $8,467, respectively 195,099 184,420 Inventories 153,272 177,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,443 11,790 Total current assets 521,272 524,820 Property, plant and equipment—net 194,732 142,149 Goodwill 588,095 592,646 Other intangible assets 53,893 62,096 Deferred income taxes 14,881 15,716 Operating lease assets 27,438 29,688 Other assets 23,785 22,142 Total $ 1,424,096 $ 1,389,257 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 79,965 $ 79,855 Accrued compensation and benefits 73,697 71,470 Taxes, other than income taxes 14,462 13,575 Accrued income taxes 7,945 12,582 Current operating lease liabilities 12,230 14,726 Other current liabilities 64,850 65,828 Total current liabilities 253,149 258,036 Long-term debt 63,774 49,716 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,552 16,217 Other liabilities 69,519 74,369 Total liabilities 401,994 398,338 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 43,941,713 and 45,008,724 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 354,432 351,771 Retained earnings 1,129,739 1,021,870 Treasury stock—7,319,774 and 6,252,763 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (356,210 ) (290,209 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (106,407 ) (93,061 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,022,102 990,919 Total $ 1,424,096 $ 1,389,257

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Nine months ended April 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 141,759 $ 125,479 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,406 24,522 Stock-based compensation expense 6,422 6,427 Gain on sale of business — (3,770 ) Deferred income taxes (6,902 ) (5,947 ) Other 1,358 (1,336 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (15,915 ) 1,744 Inventories 20,861 9,279 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,849 ) (3,429 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,347 (19,704 ) Income taxes (4,393 ) (3,404 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 171,094 129,861 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (69,157 ) (12,912 ) Sale of business — 8,000 Other (1,174 ) 11 Net cash used in investing activities (70,331 ) (4,901 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (33,890 ) (34,202 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,583 4,091 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (2,664 ) (1,965 ) Purchase of treasury stock (72,225 ) (29,774 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit agreement 111,790 102,916 Repayment of borrowing on credit agreement (97,732 ) (147,067 ) Other 149 66 Net cash used in financing activities (88,989 ) (105,935 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,848 ) 1,953 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,926 20,978 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 151,532 114,069 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 160,458 $ 135,047

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET SALES Americas & Asia $ 224,766 $ 222,813 $ 658,035 $ 661,375 Europe & Australia 118,618 114,303 339,956 324,559 Total $ 343,384 $ 337,116 $ 997,991 $ 985,934 SALES INFORMATION Americas & Asia Organic 4.5 % 1.2 % 3.0 % 4.0 % Currency (0.1 )% (0.8 )% — % (1.1 )% Divestiture (3.5 )% (0.3 )% (3.5 )% (0.1 )% Total 0.9 % 0.1 % (0.5 )% 2.8 % Europe & Australia Organic 4.4 % 3.4 % 2.8 % 7.0 % Currency (0.6 )% (4.8 )% 1.9 % (10.1 )% Total 3.8 % (1.4 )% 4.7 % (3.1 )% Total Company Organic 4.5 % 1.9 % 3.0 % 5.0 % Currency (0.3 )% (2.1 )% 0.6 % (4.1 )% Divestiture (2.3 )% (0.2 )% (2.4 )% (0.1 )% Total 1.9 % (0.4 )% 1.2 % 0.8 % SEGMENT PROFIT Americas & Asia $ 49,697 $ 49,192 $ 143,489 $ 130,511 Europe & Australia 19,537 17,099 51,335 47,316 Total segment profit $ 69,234 $ 66,291 $ 194,824 $ 177,827 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES Americas & Asia 22.1 % 22.1 % 21.8 % 19.7 % Europe & Australia 16.5 % 15.0 % 15.1 % 14.6 % Total 20.2 % 19.7 % 19.5 % 18.0 % Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total segment profit $ 69,234 $ 66,291 $ 194,824 $ 177,827 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (5,691 ) (7,060 ) (17,625 ) (18,429 ) Gain on sale of business – 3,770 – 3,770 Investment and other income 1,596 785 4,718 1,596 Interest expense (728 ) (753 ) (2,284 ) (2,886 ) Income before income taxes $ 64,411 $ 63,033 $ 179,633 $ 161,878