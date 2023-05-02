NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Braemar Energy Ventures (Braemar), a leading venture capital firm focused on transformative climate tech companies pioneering the energy transition, has announced the release of its annual Impact Report for 2023. This report highlights the impact and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives of Braemar’s portfolio companies and their contribution to advancing a sustainable energy future.

Braemar is dedicated to investing in companies that deliver impact through their sustainable products and services while actively supporting ESG.

“ESG is not a trend; it’s the foundation of a business and a true reflection of its commitment to creating a sustainable future,” said Braemar ESG Lead Lori Collins. “I’m proud of our progress as we continue to enhance our ESG programs across portfolio companies.”

“Through our annual Impact Reports we show that improving the environment, delivering equitable access, and building profitable businesses can be accomplished in tandem, creating prosperity for Braemar and its portfolio companies, as well as employees and other stakeholders,” Collins added.

This report features six case studies drawn from a selection of Braemar’s portfolio companies that showcase ESG in action:

Carbon capture transformed into profitable commercial products without the need for a price on carbon Driving the electrification of mobility with a network of charging stations to increase confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle Transforming landfill waste comprised of unrecyclable, non-compostable items into sustainable fuels and chemicals at full commercial scale – leading the “circular economy” Bringing fusion energy to commercial markets is expected to provide a new source of zero-carbon energy to the grid in the 2030s A pioneer in sustainable financing, delivering equitable financial access to renewable energy projects and energy efficiency measures Accessible energy savings through a next-generation smart-grid platform that significantly enhances the cost-effective adoption of distributed energy resources, especially solar and electric vehicles

“The global energy transition is driven by the urgency to reduce carbon emissions and reconstruct a clean energy economy. We believe this transition is impossible without new, innovative technologies and business models,” said Braemar Managing Partner William Lese. “Our portfolio companies are at the forefront of the energy transition, and we believe that their innovations will play a critical role in creating a more sustainable future for all.”

To learn more about Braemar’s ESG initiatives and view the 2022 and 2023 Impact Reports, please visit: http://www.braemarenergy.com/impact/

About Braemar Energy Ventures

Founded in 2003, Braemar Energy Ventures is a leading venture capital firm focused on investing in transformative energy-tech and related companies contributing to global sustainability and combating climate change. Using sector expertise and experience, Braemar aims to be an engaged partner with its portfolio companies to best help them navigate the path to creating significant global impact. For more information, visit www.braemarenergy.com .

Media Contact:

Shannon Murphy

Trevi Communications

shannon@trevicomm.com