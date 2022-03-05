Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ardelyx, BioMarin, Chegg, and ChemoCentryx on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ardelyx, BioMarin, Chegg, and ChemoCentryx on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), and ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Ardelyx, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Ardelyx on July 30, 2021.

According to the complaint, Ardelyx and the other named defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA during the Class Period, which led investors to suffer significant losses.

To learn more about our investigation into Ardelyx go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ARDX

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against BioMarin on October 22, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307’s safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307’s clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into BioMarin go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BMRN

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Chegg, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Chegg on December 22, 2021.

According to the complaint, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about Chegg’s business, operations, and prospects, including that: (i) Chegg’s increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg’s extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg’s subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating an unstable business proposition rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about our investigation into Chegg go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CHGG

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against ChemoCentryx on May 5, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx’s NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into ChemoCentryx go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CCXI

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.