Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile US and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile US and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T), Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S), and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) on behalf of long-term stockholders.  More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile following an FTC Probe that found that these mobile carriers failed to safeguard customer location data.

On February 27, 2020 the Wall Street Journal published an article on the probe, stating, “The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from the country’s top cellphone carriers after officials found the companies failed to safeguard information about customers’ real-time locations, according to people familiar with the matter.”

For more information on our investigation into AT&T go to: https://bespc.com/t

For more information on our investigation into Verizon go to: https://bespc.com/vz

For more information on our investigation into Sprint go to: https://bespc.com/s-2

For more information on our investigation into T-Mobile go to: https://bespc.com/tmus

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.