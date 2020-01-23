Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Cardinal Health, CURO Group, Sarepta, and PG&E Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH), CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), and PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Cardinal Health, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Cardinal Health on August 1, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants misled investors by stating that Cordis would benefit from Cardinal’s advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions. Defendants also falsely represented that the Company properly “reserve[d] for inventory obsolescence” and that “[i]nventories presented in the consolidated balance sheets [were] net of reserves for excess and obsolete inventory.” As a result of these misrepresentations, Cardinal shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of CURO Group Holdings Corp. following a class action complaint that was filed against CURO on December 5, 2018.

The complaint alleges that between July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018, CURO consistently touted the ongoing success of transitioning its Canadian inventory products from Single-Pay Loans to Open-End Loans and reaffirmed its 2018 full-year financial guidance. Despite positive assurances regarding the transition, on October 24, 2018, CURO shocked investors with disappointing results for the Company’s third quarter, including Canadian revenue that had decreased by $4.4 million, provision for losses that had increased by $8.7 million, and an adjusted EBITDA that decreased by $15.36 million. As a result, CURO revised its 2018 full-year guidance to include adjusted net income in the range of $88-$91 million compared to the previous range of $110-$116 million and an adjusted EBITDA in the range of $215-$218 million compared to its previous range of $245-$255 million.

On this news, CURO’s stock price plummeted $7.69, or almost 34%, to close at $15.18 per share.

On December 3, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge John W. Lungstrum denied CURO’s motion to dismiss plaintiffs’ claims, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Sarepta on August 30, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Sarepta’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) golodirsen posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) consequently, the NDA package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of PG&E Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against PG&E on October 25, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E’s purportedly enhanced wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) as a result, PG&E was unprepared for the rolling power cuts the Company implemented to minimize wildfire risk; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

