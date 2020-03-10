Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of comScore, Zuora, AMC Entertainment, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC), and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of comScore, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against comScore on April 10, 2019.

The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) as a result, the company’s financial results would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on our investigation into comScore go to: https://bespc.com/scor

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zuora, Inc. following a class action complaint that was field against Zuora on June 14, 2019.

On May 30, 2019, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million, citing problems integrating RevPro, as well as sales execution problems. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.91, or nearly 30%, to close at $13.99 on May 31, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) that the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) that delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) that the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) that, after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Zuora class action go to: https://bespc.com/zuo

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against AMC on January 1, 2018.

On November 30, 2016, AMC acquired Carmike Cinemas, and on December 21, 2016, AMC acquired Odeon and UCI Cinemas Holdings. Also on December 21, 2016, AMC filed a shelf Registration Statement with the SEC to permit the Company to offer and sell AMC common shares.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus included materially inaccurate statements regarding the revenue growth of its newly acquired Carmike business and omitted material facts and included materially inaccurate statements associated with AMC’s newly acquired international business, including: (i) Carmike’s operations had been experiencing a financial underperformance due to underinvestment in its theaters (ii) Carmike experienced a significant loss in market share when its loyal patrons migrated to competitors that had renovated and upgraded their theaters (iii) AMC was able to retain only a very small number of Carmike’s loyalty program members after the Carmike acquisition.

For more information on our investigation into AMC go to: https://bespc.com/amc

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for potential breach of fiduciary duty.

For more information on our investigation into Arrowhead go to: https://bespc.com/arwr

