NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY), and Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Dentsply on May 2, 2022.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate the Company’s revenue and earnings by manipulating its accounting for a distributor rebate program in order for senior executives to be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. In order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period. As a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations, Dentsply’s common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Invivyd, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Invivyd on January 31, 2023.

The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants failed to disclose that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron, that that defendants’ claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis, and that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

