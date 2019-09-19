Breaking News
Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Orion Group Holdings, Zogenix, and Apyx and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN), Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Orion on April 11, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company had overstated goodwill in certain periods; (2) that the company had overstated accounts receivable in certain periods; (3) that the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, including over goodwill impairment testing and allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) that, as a result, the required adjustments would materially impact the company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zogenix, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Zogenix on April 12, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (ii) consequently, Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Apyx Medical Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against Apyx on April 17, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint; (2) that, as a result, the clinical study did not support the company’s application for regulatory clearance; (3) that, as a result, the company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

