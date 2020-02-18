Breaking News
Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of PolarityTE, comScore, AMC, and Conagra Brands and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE), comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC), and Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) on behalf of long-term stockholders.  More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of PolarityTE, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against PolarityTE on June 26, 2018.

The complaint alleges that on June 25, 2018, Citron Research (“Citron”) issued a report in which Citron detailed the company’s track record of material misrepresentations, misstatements, and omissions pertaining to the status of a key patent application. The Citron report noted that as far back as March 31, 2017, the USPTO notified the company of its non-final rejection of patent #14/954,335. Citron’s report continued to highlight the company’s subsequent failure to disclose the patent’s non-final rejection status and its continued behavior of representing the technology linked to the patent in a positive light. The report also pointed to the USPTO’s final rejection of the patent on June 4, 2018 information that the company also failed to disclose.

On this news, PolarityTE stock plunged more than 34%.

For more information on our investigation into PolarityTE go to: https://bespc.com/pte

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of comScore, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against comScore on April 10, 2019.

The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) as a result, the company’s financial results would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on our investigation into comScore go to: https://bespc.com/scor

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against AMC on January 1, 2018.

On November 30, 2016, AMC acquired Carmike Cinemas, and on December 21, 2016, AMC acquired Odeon and UCI Cinemas Holdings. Also on December 21, 2016, AMC filed a shelf Registration Statement with the SEC to permit the Company to offer and sell AMC common shares.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus included materially inaccurate statements regarding the revenue growth of its newly acquired Carmike business and omitted material facts and included materially inaccurate statements associated with AMC’s newly acquired international business, including: (i) Carmike’s operations had been experiencing a financial underperformance due to underinvestment in its theaters (ii) Carmike experienced a significant loss in market share when its loyal patrons migrated to competitors that had renovated and upgraded their theaters (iii) AMC was able to retain only a very small number of Carmike’s loyalty program members after the Carmike acquisition.

For more information on our investigation into AMC go to: https://bespc.com/amc

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Conagra Brands, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Conagra on February 22, 2019.

The Complaint alleges defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Conagra’s business, operations, prospects and financial health. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose material information concerning Conagra’s acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (“Pinnacle”), including that: (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

For more information on our investigation into Conagra go to: https://bespc.com/conagra

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(646) 860-9156
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

