Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Provention Bio, Danimer Scientific, AcelRX, and Piedmont Lithium on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB), Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR), AcelRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Provention Bio, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Provention Bio on May 21, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Provention Bio’s teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure FDA approval; (ii) accordingly, Provention Bio’s teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support Provention Bio had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) Provention Bio had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA’s approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (iv) as a result, Provention Bio’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into Provention Bio go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PRVB

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Danimer Scientific, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Danimer Scientific on May 14, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations’ size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax’s biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into Danimer Scientific go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DNMR

AcelRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of AcelRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against AcelRX on June 8, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (ii) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into AcelRX go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ACRX

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Piedmont Lithium Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Piedmont on July 23, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (ii) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (iii) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (iv) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have “strong governmental support”; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into Piedmont go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PLL

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

