Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Sleep Number and View on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) and View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Sleep Number Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against Sleep Number on December 14, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (ii) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (iii) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number’s production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Numbers ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (iv) thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Number’s products; and (v) that, as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars’ worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Numbers financial results.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of View, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against View on August 18, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

