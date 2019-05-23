Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) and Encourages RCI Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) securities between February 14, 2018 and May 10, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 22, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company engaged in numerous transactions with the CEO, including lending him significant sums of money; (2) these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny of the company; (3) as a result of investigations into the company’s governance, the company would be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

If you purchased RCI securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected] , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

