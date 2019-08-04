Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 8×8 Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on behalf of 8×8 investors. Our investigation concerns whether 8×8 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 31, 2019, B. Riley downgraded 8×8 from “Neutral” to “Sell,” stating that 8×8’s July 30, 2019 earnings report “appeared to pass muster at first glance” but that “dissecting the company’s guidance and cash flow statement left us with a number of concerns,” including cash burn and deferred sales commission costs. On this news, 8×8’s stock price fell sharply during on July 31, 2019, closing at $24.17 per share.

