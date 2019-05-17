Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on Behalf of AOS Stockholders and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on behalf of AOS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AOS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 16, 2019, J Capital published a report addressing AOS, asserting that AOS “has handed its China business over to a Chinese company without disclosing this to investors.” J Capital further alleged that AOS “[f]ailed to disclose the sharp decline under way in China, where sales will fall 16-21% this year”, “[o]ver-reported sales and under-reported inventory since at least 2015”, and “has major governance problems both inside and outside China.”

On this news, AOS’s stock price fell by more than 9%, closing at $45.12 on May 16, 2019.

