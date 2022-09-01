Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Avaya and RBC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) and RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA)

On August 9, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article disclosing information to investors. The article stated that Avaya had cut its earnings forecast by more than 60% just weeks after borrowing $600 million from institutional investors through deals arranged by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase. The article also stated that the company provided no explanation for the earnings miss and the Audit Committee opened an internal investigation following the most recent quarter and a whistleblower letter. 

On this news, Avaya stock fell $0.20 per share, or 23%, to close at $0.67 per share on August 10, 2022.

For more information on the Avaya investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AVYA

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL)

On August 4, 2022, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, RBC disclosed “that the previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended April 2, 2022, April 3, 2022, and March 28, 2020 and the consolidated financial statements for the quarters therein (the “Affected Periods”) included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2022 contained an error related to the accounting of non-cash stock-based compensation granted to the Company’s CEO and COO. As a result of this error, the Audit Committee determined that the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the Affected Periods included in the 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K should not be relied upon and should be restated by adjusting selling, general and administrative expenses to reflect non-cash stock-based compensation that should have been recognized in each of the Affected Periods.”

On this news, RBC’s stock price fell $16.68 per share, or 6.71%, to close at $231.91 per share on August 4, 2022.

For more information on the RBC investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ROLL

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

