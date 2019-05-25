Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) on Behalf of AZZ Stockholders and Encourages AZZ Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) on behalf of AZZ stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AZZ has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 17, 2019, the company disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations. On this news, AZZ’s share price fell by more than 3%, closing at $44.56 on May 17, 2019.

On May 20, 2019, the company announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP. On this news, AZZ’s share price fell still further, closing at $44.35 on May 20, 2019.

