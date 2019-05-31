Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) on Behalf of Beazer Stockholders and Encourages Beazer Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) on behalf of Beazer stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Beazer has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 2, 2019, Beazer issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Among other issues, the company announced a net loss from continuing operations of $100.8 million for the quarter, reflecting a $147.6 million impairment on certain California assets.

On this news, Beazer’s share price fell by more than 12%, closing at $12.51 per share on May 3, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Beazer shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected] , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Beazer please go to http://www.bespc.com/bzh/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts