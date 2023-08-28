NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)

On August 9, 2023, Blink disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting the “production of documentation and other information since January 1, 2020, relating to various subjects, including executive departures, related-party transactions, number of EV charging stations, and other discrete disclosure matters.” The Company further disclosed that it is “unable to predict what the timing or the outcome of the SEC investigation may be or what, if any, consequences the SEC investigation may have on us.”

Following this news, Blink’s stock price dropped 14% per share on August 10, 2023.

Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE)

On August 15, 2023, Lovesac issued a press release announcing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements or a related audit report. The Company stated, “In June 2023, the Audit Committee (the “Audit Committee”) of the Board of Directors of The Lovesac Company (the “Company”) commenced an internal investigation related to the recording of last mile shipping expenses, resulting from the discovery of a recorded journal entry in the quarter ended April 30, 2023 to capitalize $2.2 million of shipping expenses that related to the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023. In addition to the aforementioned journal entry, the Company has identified through the investigation certain errors with the methodology used by the Company to calculate the accrual of its last mile freight expenses applicable to the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023 (the “Prior Financial Statements”).” In addition, the Company stated “as a result of the identified errors related to last mile freight expenses, the Company believes that previously reported operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million and $1.0 million to $2.0 million, respectively, for fiscal year 2023. When aggregating this error with other estimated required correcting entries the Company believes that operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $2.0 million to $3.0 million and $1.5 million to $2.5 million, respectively, for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023. Additionally, the Company believes that the identified errors related to the accrual methodology, together with the incorrectly recorded entry related to last mile freight expenses resulted in the overstatement of previously reported operating income and net income of less than $0.5 million, respectively, for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023. When aggregating these errors with other estimated required correcting entries the Company believes that operating income and net income were overstated by less than $0.5 million, respectively, for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023.” The Company further stated, “that the Company’s financial statements for fiscal year 2023 included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, management’s report on internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, the associated audit report and report on internal control over financial reporting of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, Deloitte & Touche LLP (“Deloitte”), and the Company’s condensed financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.”

On this news, Lovesac’s stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 2.06%, to close at $23.76 per share on August 16, 2023.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE)

On August 4, 2023, Sage issued a press release disclosing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had approved “ZURZUVAETM (zuranolone) 50 mg for adults with postpartum depression (PPD)” only, and had “issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for zuranolone in the treatment of adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). The CRL stated that the application did not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness to support the approval of zuranolone for the treatment of MDD and that an additional study or studies will be needed.”

On this news, Sage’s stock price fell $19.35 per share, or 53.6%, to close at $16.75 per share on August 7, 2023.

