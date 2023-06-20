NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND), Alvotech SA (NASDAQ: ALVO), and Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI)

On April 4, 2023, Kerrisdale Capital (“Kerrisdale”) sent a letter to C3.ai’s auditor, Deloitte & Touche, alleging “serious accounting and disclosure issues.” Kerrisdale’s letter “discuss[ed] the highly conspicuous growth in unbilled receivables to levels we’ve never before seen in software companies. Opaque, confusing and highly concerning disclosures and financials related to the company’s related party and very large customer, Baker Hughes (BKR).”

On this news, C3.ai’s price fell $8.92 per share, or 26.34%, to close at $24.95 per share on April 3, 2023.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND)

On April 3, 2023, Ascendis issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that, as part of their ongoing review, the FDA has identified deficiencies in the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in hypoparathyroidism that at this time precludes them from holding further discussions about labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments. The deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter.”

On this news, Ascendis’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $34.39 per ADR, or 32.07%, to close at $72.83 per ADR on April 3, 2023.

Alvotech SA (NASDAQ: ALVO)

On April 13, 2023, Alvotech issued a press release “announc[ing]…that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Alvotech’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT02, a high-concentration biosimilar candidate for Humira® (adalimumab). The CRL noted that certain deficiencies, which were conveyed following the FDA’s reinspection of the company’s Reykjavik facility that concluded on March 17, 2023, must be satisfactorily resolved before the application can be approved.”

On this news, Alvotech’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 14, 2023.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

On April 19, 2023, Blue Orca Capital issued a report on Shift4 Payments, Inc., alleging that the Company “engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyper aggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat, from cash flow manipulation to inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS.”

The report also alleges that “Shift4’s CFO abruptly left the Company the day before its Q2 2022 earnings call, amidst a lengthy string of correspondence with the SEC over its accounting. Its auditor warned of a material weakness over internal controls the very next quarter, just as it spent $256.4 million in a string of M&A that enabled it to capitalize a material share of COGS.”

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock dropped more than 12% in intraday trading on April 19, 2023.

