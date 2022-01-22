Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating CareDx, Talkspace, Renesola, and WeWork and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA), Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK), Renesola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL), and WeWork, Inc. (NYSE: WE). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA)

On January 25, 2021, the Company sold 1,923,077 shares of its common stock through an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $91.00 per share.

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx released Q3 2021 financial results in which the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) had recently served a civil investigatory demand requesting documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices related to CareDx’s kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company also disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the Company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $19.34 per share, or approximately 27.5%, from $70.34 per share to close at $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021.

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK)

On November 15, 2021, post-market, Talkspace issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that its co-founder and CEO, Oren Frank, has decided to step down from his position as CEO and Board member of Talkspace, effective today.” Shortly thereafter on the same day, Talkspace issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Talkspace disclosed that its net revenue for the quarter “came in below management expectations due to a lower number of B2C [business-to-consumer] customers and a one-time non-cash reserve adjustment for credit losses on receivables related to prior periods.”

On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $1.23 per share, or approximately 36.3%, from $3.39 per share to close at $2.16 per share on November 16, 2021.

Renesola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL)

The investigation focuses on ReneSola’s statements about its purported development, construction, operation, and sales of solar power projects in Europe. More specifically, ReneSola has repeatedly touted its increasing number of late-stage projects throughout Europe, which would soon be ready to sell project rights at “notice to proceed”, or “NTP.”

But, on December 2, 2021, analyst Grizzly Research published a scathing report entitled “We believe ReneSola is a Fraudulent Company; Most Projects Never Existed.” According to the report: (1) “[o]ur on the ground due diligence, filings review, and communications with local municipalities in Europe indicate SOL has been vastly misrepresenting its project development pipeline;” (2) “[m]ost of SOL’s projects are in Europe, but our research indicates that most of these projects seemingly do not exist;” (3) “SOL might have fabricated projects to give the appearance of a better development pipeline and future economics;” and, (4) “[w]orse yet, SOL continuously categorizes projects as ‘late-stage’, and close to finalization, that our research shows to be either non-existent or delayed for years.”

On this news, ReneSola’s stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 7.62%, to close at $6.06 per share on December 2, 2021.

WeWork, Inc. (NYSE: WE)

On December 1, 2021, WeWork disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that “[i]n connection with the preparation of the financial statements as of September 30, 2021, WeWork Inc. (the ‘Company’) reevaluated its application of Accounting Standards Codification (‘ASC’) 480-10-S99, Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity, to its accounting classification of the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption (the ‘Public Shares’) issued as part of the units sold in the initial public offering by the Company’s predecessor, BowX Acquisition Corp. (‘BowX’). The Company had previously classified a portion of the Public Shares in permanent equity. Upon further evaluation, the Company determined that the Public Shares include certain redemption features not solely within the Company’s control that, under ASC 480-10-S99, require such shares to be classified as temporary equity in their entirety.” Accordingly, WeWork advised that certain of its previously issued financial statements should not be relied upon and would be restated. In addition, WeWork disclosed that its management has concluded that, that in light of the classification error described above, there was a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting relating to the interpretation and accounting for certain complex features of the Public Shares.”

The stock dropped more than 5% in extended trading after the disclosure.

