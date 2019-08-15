Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Casa Systems, Greenlane Holdings, Surface Oncology, and Pintec Technology on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Casa Systems, Greenlane Holdings, Surface Oncology, and Pintec Technology on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA), Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), and Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT) on behalf of investors. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s December 2017 initial public offering (“IPO).

On August 14, 2018, Casa Systems announced disappointing financial results and cut its revenue guidance for the year by $50 million. On this news, Casa Systems stock declined from $15.60 to $12.08, a drop of almost 23%. Since then, Casa Systems has continued to have disappointing financial results and the stock trades at just $6.59, a decline of 49% from its IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Casa Systems go to: https://bespc.com/CASA

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s April 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”). On April 23, 2019, Greenlane held its IPO, offering shares at $17.00. Since its IPO, Greenlane’s stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $7.84, or less than 50% of its IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Greenlane, go to https://bespc.com/GNLN.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s April 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”). On April 19, 2018 Surface Oncology held its IPO, offering shares at $15.00. Since it’s IPO, Surface Oncology stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $2.22, or less than 15% of it’s IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Surface Oncology, go to https://bespc.com/surf

Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s October 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). On October 25, 2018 Pintec held it’s IPO, offering shares at $11.88. Since its IPO, Pintec stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $3.45, or less than 30% of its IPO Price.

For more information on our investigation into Pintec, go to: https://bespc.com/PT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.