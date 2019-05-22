Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) and Encourages Stamps.com Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP).

On March 13, 2019 a complaint was filed alleging that between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019, defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing false and misleading statements to investors, including in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a United States Postal Service (“USPS”) program that cost the USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (2) as a result, the company’s business was unsustainable and its financial results were misleading.

If you are a long term stockholder of Stamps.com, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected] , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form .

