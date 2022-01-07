Breaking News
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Corcept, Agrify, Affirm Holdings, and Medallion Financial and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT), Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT)

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO’) pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept’s relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym.” Corcept further disclosed that “[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena.”

On this news, Corcept’s stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

For more information on the Corcept investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CORT

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY)

On December 16, 2021, during trading hours, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report regarding Agrify which alleges several issues at the Company including that “[w]e believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers.” Further the report alleges that “Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders[,]” and that “[e]vidence showed that five (5) of Agrify’s eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators.”

On this news, Agrify’s common stock price fell sharply during intraday on December 16, 2021.

For more information on the Agrify investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AGFY

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)

On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the “CFPB”) announced that it has launched an inquiry into the payment service offered by Affirm known as “buy-now, pay-later” (“BNPL”). The CFPB issued an order to Affirm, along with four other companies offering BNPL, seeking information about Affirm’s facilitation of excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting. The CFPB said it is concerned about “accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting,” and is seeking data on the risks and benefits of the products. In a statement addressing BNPL services, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said, “[t]he consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately too.”

On this news, Affirm’s stock price declined by $11.74 per share, or approximately 10.6%, from $110.98 per share to close at $99.24 per share on December 16, 2021.

For more information on the Affirm Holdings investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AFRM

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN)

On December 29, 2021, the SEC charged Medallion and its President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Murstein, “with illegally engaging in two schemes in an effort to reverse the company’s plummeting stock price.” Specifically, the two had “engaged in illegal touting by paying Ichabod’s Cranium and others to place positive stories about the company on various websites, including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha, and TheStreet.com.”

On this news, Medallion’s stock fell up to 27% during intraday trading on December 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Medallion Financial investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MFIN

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

GlobeNewswire
