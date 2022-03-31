Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Corcept, Verra, Core Scientific, and Lilium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT), Verra Mobility Corp. (NASDAQ: VRRM), Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), and Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT)

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO’) pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept’s relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym.” Corcept further disclosed that “[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena.”

On this news, Corcept’s stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

Verra Mobility Corp. (NASDAQ: VRRM)

On February 28, 2022, Verra Mobility announced that it filed a notice of late filing with the SEC, because it will not be able to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 by the due date of March 1, 2022, and the Company is not expected to do so within the allowable 15-day extension period.

Further, Verra Mobility announced that “[d]uring its year-end 2021 financial statement review process, Verra Mobility . . . determined that revenues from the Company’s recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company’s Audit Committee is conducting an investigation of the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021.”

On this news, Verra Mobility’s stock dropped as much as 7.6% during intraday trading on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ)

On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific “has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC.” Moreover, the Company had “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days” from the time of the report, showing that “insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders.”

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)

On March 14, 2022, Iceberg Research published a short report entitled “Lilium NV – The Losing Horse in the eVTOL [electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft] Race” (the “Iceberg Report”). The Iceberg Report asserted, among other issues, that “[m]any experts have raised serious doubts about” the viability of the Company’s Lilium Jet reaching its objective of “fly[ing] up to 155 miles[,]” citing “its configuration of 36 ducted fans (recently reduced to 30) that devour power during takeoff and landing (hovering), and leaves little power for actual flight.” The Iceberg Report also noted that while “Lilium promises its Jet has ready access to battery cells with energy density of 320-330 Wh/kg[,]” “[o]ne of the sources it relies on to show these batteries are within reach is . . . a 34.8% Lilium-owned associated company whose CEO Sujeet Kumar was accused by General Motors of misrepresenting battery performance, while at his previous company Envia Systems.” The Iceberg Report further noted that Lilium’s Chief Executive Officer “had no meaningful professional aerospace experience before starting Lilium in 2015″ and “estimate[d] that Lilium has about 18 months before its cash runs dry.”

On this news, Lilium’s stock price fell $1.25 per share, or 33.88%, to close at $2.44 per share on March 14, 2022.

