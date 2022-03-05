Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cortexyme, FAT, and Koppers and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX), FAT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), and Koppers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KOP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX)

On October 26, 2021, Cortexyme issued a press release “report[ing] top-line results from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy of atuzaginstat (COR388), an investigational orally administered small-molecule that targets gingipain proteases from the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis).” The press release reported, in relevant part, that the study had failed to meet statistical significance in its co-primary endpoints of improving cognitive and functional abilities in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. On this news, Cortexyme’s stock price fell $44.17 per share, or 76.58%, to close at $13.51 per share on October 27, 2021. Then, on January 26, 2022, Cortexyme disclosed receipt of a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) advising that the FDA had “plac[ed] a full clinical hold on atuzaginstat’s (COR388) Investigational New Drug application (IND 134303).”

On this news, Cortexyme’s stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 31.46% to close at $6.21 per share on January 26, 2022.

FAT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FAT Brands is the subject of a report published by the Los Angeles Times on February 19, 2022. According to the Times, “Federal authorities have been investigating Andrew Wiederhorn, Chief Executive of the company that owns the Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurant chains, and examining one of his family member’s actions as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion, court records show.”

On this news, FAT Brands’ stock fell $2.42, or 22.9%, to close at $8.14 per share on February 22, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KOP)

On February 23, 2022, Koppers disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting an investigation “into the Company’s public non-GAAP financial metrics disclosures regarding the Company’s debt reduction target and net leverage ratio for Fiscal Year 2019 and the related management of its accounts payable.” Koppers’ Chief Executive Officer and other current and former officers and employees had received subpoenas for information and testimony pursuant to a formal order of investigation dated February 14, 2021.

