Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (Other OTC: CURLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Curaleaf Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (Other OTC: CURLF) on behalf of Curaleaf investors. Our investigation concerns whether Curaleaf has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2019, the FDA sent a warning letter to Curaleaf stating that several of the Company’s CBD products sold on the Company’s website were “misbranded drugs” in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

On this news, Curaleaf’s stock price fell $0.54, or over 7%, to close at $7.40 per share on July 23, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Curaleaf shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

