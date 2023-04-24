NEW YORK, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR), and Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)

On March 24, 2023, Cutera issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it received a notice . . . from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on March 21, 2023 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules . . . due to the Company’s inability to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission”.

On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 27, 2023.

For more information on the Cutera investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CUTR

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

On April 19, 2023, Blue Orca Capital issued a report on Shift4 Payments, Inc., alleging that the Company “engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyper aggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat, from cash flow manipulation to inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS.”

The report also alleges that “Shift4’s CFO abruptly left the Company the day before its Q2 2022 earnings call, amidst a lengthy string of correspondence with the SEC over its accounting. Its auditor warned of a material weakness over internal controls the very next quarter, just as it spent $256.4 million in a string of M&A that enabled it to capitalize a material share of COGS.”

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock dropped more than 12% in intraday trading on April 19, 2023.

For more information on the Shift4 investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FOUR

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com