Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Hibbett Sports, Pintec Technology, CareDX, and Ideanomics on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Hibbett Sports, Pintec Technology, CareDX, and Ideanomics on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Hibbett Sports, Inc., Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd., CareDX, Inc., and Ideanomics, Inc. on behalf of investors. Our investigation concerns whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB)

On June 14, 2019, post-market, Hibbett Sports filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that the Company “has determined that it is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 4, 2019 . . . within the prescribed time period due to the Company’s need to further review its recent adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, Topic 842, Leases, as of February 3, 2019.”

On this news, Hibbett Sports’ stock price fell $2.13 per share, or 9.67%, to close at $19.89 per share on June 17, 2019

To learn more about the Hibbett Sports investigation go to: https://bespc.com/HIBB

Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT)

In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”) at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report, its first filing on Form 20-F since it went public. Since the IPO, Pintec’s ADSs have traded as low as $2.80 per share, significantly below the $11.88 offering price.

To learn more about the Pintec investigation go to: https://bespc.com/PT

CareDX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA)

On July 16, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital Research released a report alleging, among other things, that the Company’s diagnostic test, AlloSure, is “fundamentally incapable of identifying the most common type of kidney rejection.” Moreover, the report stated that AlloSure revenues are derived from “protocol usage in clinical testing, which is suffering 20-30% quarterly attrition.”

On this news, shares of CareDX fell as much as 14%, from $37.40 per share to $32.57 per share, thereby injuring investors.

To learn more about the CareDX investigation go to: https://bespc.com/CDNA

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)

On November 14, 2018, Ideanomics issued a press release disclosing that the Company “intend[ed] to phase out [its] oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intention to fully divest these assets in the near future.” Ideanomics also disclosed that it did “not anticipate meeting [its] EBITDA guidance of $35 million for fiscal year 2018,” citing “costs associated with building out [its] U.S. infrastructure and hiring [its] new executive team.”

On this news, Ideanomics’ stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 48.77%, to close at $1.67 per share on November 14, 2018.

To learn more about the Ideanomics investigation go to: https://bespc.com/IDEX

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.