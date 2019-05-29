Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) on Behalf of Intelligent Stockholders and Encourages Intelligent Investors to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) on behalf of Intelligent stockholders.  Our investigation concerns whether Intelligent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of the company’s Audit Committee had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in many undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, Intelligent’s share price fell by nearly 11%, closing at $34.93 per share on May 24, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intelligent shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Intelligent please go to http://www.bespc.com/ins/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

