Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) on Behalf of Lannett Stockholders and Encourages Lannett Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) on behalf of Lannett stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lannett has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 7, 2019, Lannett filed a Form 10-Q stating that on May 1, 2019, the company and one of its employees received written notice from various state Attorneys General that they intend to bring claims alleging price fixing and anti-competitive behavior with respect to certain drug products, some of which are manufactured and distributed by the company.

On this news, Lannett’s stock price fell by more than 15%, closing at $7.19 on May 8, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lannett shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected] , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

