Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) on Behalf of Livent Stockholders and Encourages Livent Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) on behalf of Livent stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Livent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

In October 2018, Livent completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 23 million shares of its common stock at $17.00 per share. On February 11, 2019, Livent released its fourth quarter 2018 financial results that missed top line sales targets, citing difficulties negotiating contracts with existing customers. On this news, Livent’s share price fell by more than 4%, closing at $12.55 on February 12, 2019.

On May 8, 2019, the company announced disappointing financial results for first quarter 2019, citing further customer issues. On this news, Livent’s share price fell by a further 16%, closing at $9.03 on May 8, 2019.

