NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), and DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)

On August 18, 2023, after market hours, NAPCO issued a press release entitled “NAPCO Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Net Sales and Net Income, Restatement of Prior Three Quarters and Declaration of Increased Dividend”. The press release stated, among other things, that “the Company’s previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the fiscal quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, included in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for such respective quarters, should no longer be relied upon.” The press release further stated that “the Company identified certain errors related to the Company’s calculation of cost of goods sold (‘COGS’) and inventory for each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2023.”

On this news, NAPCO’s stock price fell sharply in after hours trading on August 18, 2023.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DigitalOcean announced on August 3, 2023, that it had made errors on previous financial statements. According to the Company, “In connection with the preparation of our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023, we identified certain errors within the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 filed on May 9, 2023. Specifically, there were errors in our accounting for income tax expense primarily relating to the calculation of certain capitalized research or experimental expenditures under Section 174 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 which impacted our income tax provision (“Section 174 Error”). Primarily as a result of the Section 174 Error, accrued taxes as of March 31, 2023 were overstated and the income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was overstated by approximately $18 million.”

