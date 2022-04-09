Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Natera, Li-Cycle, Digital World, and UpHealth and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY), Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), and UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA)

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which “can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can’t be performed until later in pregnancy.”

On this news, Natera’s stock declined as much as 3.5% during intraday trading on January 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Natera investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NTRA

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY)

On March 24, 2022, Blue Orca Capital published a report (the “Report”) characterizing the Company as “a near fatal combination of stock promotion, laughable governance, a broken business hemorrhaging cash, and highly questionable Enron-like accounting.” According to the Report, “Li-Cycle recognizes revenues using an Enron-like mark-to-model accounting gimmick Li-Cycle recognizes revenues months prior to the actual sales of its recycled black mass, based on its own provisional estimate of the future value of the product. This accounting treatment is plainly vulnerable to abuse, giving Li-Cycle discretion over its reported revenues. We suspect that under this framework, LiCycle marks up the value of its receivables on unsold products and runs the gains through its revenue line.”

On this news, Li-Cycle’s stock price fell $0.47 cents per share, or 5.60% to close at $7.93 per share on March 24, 2022.

For more information on the Li-Cycle investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LICY

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, the SPAC bringing former President Donald Trump’s social media platform public, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), fell 5% after a report by Bloomberg that said downloads had decreased significantly.

A report on the site said daily downloads of the app had declined 95% since launching. Trump’s Truth Social app launched on the Apple App Store in February 2022.

For more information on the Digital World investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DWAC

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH)

UpHealth, formerly Gigcapital2, Inc., is a global digital health company that delivers technology, infrastructure and services to modernize care delivery and health management.

In a March 30, 2022 press release, UpHealth announced that “[o]n March 25, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of UpHealth, after considering the recommendations of management, concluded that the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 (the ‘Non-Reliance Periods’) as previously filed with the [SEC] should not be relied upon because of errors identified therein…” UpHealth also reported that “[t]he error that caused the Company to conclude that its financial statements and other financial information for the Non-Reliance Periods should not be relied upon was the result of an incorrect accounting conclusion regarding a contract with a customer, which resulted in the incorrect recognition of revenue during the Non-Reliance Period.”

On this news, the price of UpHealth shares declined by $0.63 per share, or approximately 31.8%, from $1.98 per share to close at $1.35 per share on March 30, 2022.

For more information on the UpHealth investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/UPH

