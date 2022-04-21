Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating NeoGenomics and First High-School and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) and First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)

NeoGenomics specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services and aims to provide comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics’ Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year.

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics shares declined by $5.30 per share, or approximately 29.8%, from $17.79 per share to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

For more information on the NeoGenomics investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NEO

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS)

On or around March 11, 2021, First High-School Education conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), and the company sold 7.5 million shares for $10.00.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company’s business, and operations.

Since the IPO the stock has plummeted and on April 6, 2022, First High-School Education stock closed at $1.43.

For more information on the First High-School investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FHS

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com