Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on behalf of Omnicell investors. Our investigation concerns whether Omnicell has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 11, 2019, Investor’s Business Daily reported that GlassHouse Research “accused Omnicell of ‘accounting gimmicks,’ including prematurely recording revenue.” GlassHouse also reported that “significant declines in revenue and earnings await Omnicell as the company has obfuscated its financials by prematurely recognizing revenue in prior periods and failing to write-off legacy inventory.”

On July 11, 2019, shares of Omnicell declined over 12%, closing at $75.11.

