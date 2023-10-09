NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX), and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

On September 12, 2023, before the market opened, Orthofix disclosed that its Board’s independent directors made the unanimous decision to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from their roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer, respectively. The Board also requested that Mr. Valentine resign from the Board. The Company further disclosed that the decision followed an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company’s independent directors, and that the Board determined that each of the executives engaged in conduct that “violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company’s values and culture.”

On this news, Orthofix’s share price fell $5.62, or 30.2%, to close at $13.01 per share on September 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG)

On June 1, 2023, Dollar announced lower than expected results for the first quarter 2023. Further, the Company cut its guidance by almost 10% for the full year 2023 blaming it on “a function of the macroenvironment.” Analysts commenting on the Company’s missed guidance referenced its recent pricing shifts.

Following this news, Dollar’s stock price fell by $39.23 per share, or approximately 20% to close at $161.86 per share.

