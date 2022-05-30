Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Pegasystems, Unity, Allianz, and Digital Turbine and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pegasystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), Unity Software, Inc. (NYSE: U), Allianz SE (OTCMKTS: ALIZY), and Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Pegasystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA)

On May 10, 2022, Appian announced that it has received a verdict from a jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, awarding it $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) for trade secret misappropriation. The jury also found that Pegasystems violated the Virginia Computer Crimes Act. The jury further found Pegasystems’ misappropriation of Appian’s trade secrets to be willful and malicious. Appian brought the case to trial to ensure the protection of its proprietary intellectual property, including its trade secrets.

On this news, Pegasystems’ stock dropped $13.68, or 20.75%, to close at $52.25.

Unity Software, Inc. (NYSE: U)

Unity is a video game software development company.

On May 10, 2022, after the market closed, Unity announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance “due to challenges with monetization products.” Specifically, “a fault in [Unity’s] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool, a revenue expensive issue given that [the] Pinpointer tool experienced significant growth post the IDFA changes.”

On this news, the price of Unity stock declined by $17.83 per share, or approximately 37%, from $48.13 per share to close at $30.30 per share on May 11, 2022.

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS: ALIZY)

On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that “the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ’) has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds,” and that “there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group.”

On this news, Allianz’s stock price fell $2.00 per share, or 8%, to close at $22.85 per share on August 2, 2021.

Then, on May 17, 2022, Allianz pleaded guilty to securities fraud, admitting that it lacked internal controls and oversight for a series of private-investment funds and made false and misleading statements to investors. The Company agreed to pay $6 billion in penalties and restitution.

On this news, Allianz’s stock price fell $4.54 per share, or 2.1%, to close at $208.00 on May 18, 2022.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)

On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine announced that it will “restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company’s recently acquired businesses.” The Company specified that “revenue for certain product lines of the recently acquired businesses, which are separate reportable segments, will now be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis, as had been previously reported.”

On this news, Digital Turbine’s stock fell $1.93, or 7.1%, to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

