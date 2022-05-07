Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Porch, UpHealth, Core Scientific, and Roblox and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH), UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH), Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), and Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH)

Porch Group is a vertical software platform for the home, providing software and services to home services companies.

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, Porch Group disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, Porch Group’s stock declined by $0.87 per share, or approximately 12%, from $7.28 per share to close at $6.41 per share on March 2, 2022.

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH)

UpHealth, formerly Gigcapital2, Inc., is a global digital health company that delivers technology, infrastructure and services to modernize care delivery and health management.

In a March 30, 2022 press release, UpHealth announced that “[o]n March 25, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of UpHealth, after considering the recommendations of management, concluded that the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 (the ‘Non-Reliance Periods’) as previously filed with the [SEC] should not be relied upon because of errors identified therein…” UpHealth also reported that “[t]he error that caused the Company to conclude that its financial statements and other financial information for the Non-Reliance Periods should not be relied upon was the result of an incorrect accounting conclusion regarding a contract with a customer, which resulted in the incorrect recognition of revenue during the Non-Reliance Period.”

On this news, the price of UpHealth shares declined by $0.63 per share, or approximately 31.8%, from $1.98 per share to close at $1.35 per share on March 30, 2022.

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ)

On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific “has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC.” Moreover, the Company had “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days” from the time of the report, showing that “insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders.”

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX)

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.” The report detailed various arrests and indictments of sexual offenses against underage victims as young as five years old, while “[t]he company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.” Furthermore, Roblox’s head of safety and moderation has been accused of “peculiar” social media activity, including numerous “likes” of sexualized cosplayers and the following of a “furry porn” account, and Roblox’s former social media manager allegedly ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company.

On this news, Roblox’s stock declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

