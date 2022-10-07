Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Schmitt and Intuit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) and Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT)

On September 20, 2022, after the market closed, Schmitt announced that its previous financial statements “should no longer be relied upon” and would require restating, estimating that “the errors were cumulatively material, resulting in an understatement of $330,203 in expenses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year.”

On this news, Schmitt stock fell $0.68, or 17.9%, to close at $3.12 per share on September 21, 2022, hurting investors.

Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)

On March 29, 2022, the FTC filed a lawsuit against Inuit claiming that the company has deceived millions of Americans into paying for tax service preparation software that should be free. On May 4, 2022, Intuit agreed to pay $141 million to settle similar allegations regarding Turbo Tax.

On this new, Intuit’s stock fell $22.14, or 5.1%, to close at $409.86 on May 5, 2022.

