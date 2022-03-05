Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sea Limited, Informatica, and C3 and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Informatica, Inc. (NYSE: INFA), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)

On February 14, 2022, Bloomberg reported that “India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.’s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns.”

On this news, Sea’s stock price fell $29.11 per share, or 18.39%, to close at $129.17 per share on February 14, 2022.

For more information on the Sea Limited class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SE

Informatica, Inc. (NYSE: INFA)

Informatica provides software solutions. The Company offers an end-to-end data management platform which connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies.

On or around October 27, 2021, Informatica conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 29,000,000 shares priced at $29.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2022, the Company reported a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Informatica’s stock price declined by $7.97 per share, or approximately 28.3%, from $28.15 per share to close at $20.18 per share on February 17, 2022.

For more information on the Informatica class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INFA

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI)

On February 16, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report on C3, asserting that Spruce Point’s research failed to corroborate various claims made by C3. Accordingly, the Spruce Point report concluded that there is a high probability that C3 is overstating its numbers of paying and active customers and has exaggerated its total addressable market.

On this news, C3’s stock price fell $4.52 per share, or 14.21%, over the following trading sessions, closing at $21.19 per share on February 18, 2022.

For more information on the C3 class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AI

