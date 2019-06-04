Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Presidio Bank (Other OTC: PDOB) on Behalf of Presidio Shareholders and Encourages Presidio Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Presidio Bank (Other OTC: PDOB) on behalf of Presidio shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK).

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 16, 2019 and valued at $200.3 million, Presidio shareholders will receive 2.470 shares of Heritage for each share of Presidio common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Presidio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

